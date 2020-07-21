July 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Larnaca municipality warns dog owners to register

By Evie Andreou00

Larnaca municipality has warned it would take measures against dog owners who fail to secure a permit for their pets or who do not pick up their poop.

The municipality, in a written announcement, recalled that dog owners are obliged by law to register their pets aged six months and over and annually renew the dog ownership permit. This can be done by people over 16 years old.

The annual fee is €20.50 while for breeds deemed dangerous such as America pit bulls, pit bull terriers, dogo argentinos, fila brazileiros and Japanese tossas, the permit is €170, it said. “According to the law, dogs that belong in the dangerous breeds must be neutered,” it said.

To issue a dog licence, owners must present the animal’s microchip details, its health booklet and the pet’s registration certificate issued by the state veterinary services.

The municipality calls on dog owners to obtain the necessary permits the soonest possible from its public health service at the residents’ service centre.

It also recalls that dog owners must have a sign on their front doors or gates warning people they have dogs in the premises, that the animal must always on a leash when in public areas and that they must carry with them bags to collect the pet’s droppings.

“In case there is no compliance to the above Larnaca municipality will have no choice but to take the measures provided by the law,” it said.

For more information dog owners may call 70003100, 24816583 and 24366616 between Monday and Friday, 7.30am to 2pm.



Related posts

Contract signed for bike lane connecting universities with city centre

Staff Reporter

Spehar briefs Security Council on Unficyp

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Local honey wins two golds at London awards

Annette Chrysostomou

After weather warning, red alert for fires

Annette Chrysostomou

Four bookings for violations

Annette Chrysostomou

Another yellow weather alert

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign