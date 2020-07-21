July 21, 2020

Local honey wins two golds at London awards

Bee and Embroidery Museum in Kato Drys

A locally produced brand, Natura Honey, has been awarded two gold medals at the prestigious London Honey Awards 2020 for its entries in the category Honey Quality, it was announced on Tuesday.

According to the announcement, Natura Honey is produced by Iakovos Korniotis and his family at the village of Kato Drys, Larnaca. Korniotis follows a traditional bee keeping practice, focusing on sustainability and quality standards rather than a high-volume production.

The family has been producing honey since 1965 on their land located within the Natura 2000 reserve.

“The  high quality of our honey is due to the rich biodiversity found in the Natura reserve, combined with years of experience in supporting the bees in their vital role,” Korniotis said.

Along with his wife Elli he created the Bee and Embroidery Museum in Kato Drys, an information centre about the art of beekeeping as well as traditional homesteading and agricultural practices.

After being encouraged by a number of the museum’s guests, Korniotis submitted both of his own production honeys, the multiflora and thyme honey  at the global event, which is judged by more than 10 international honey experts through a blind taste test. Both entries received a gold medal.

For more info see https://www.facebook.com/KatoDrysBeeEmbroideryMuseum



