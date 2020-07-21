July 21, 2020

Man seizes bus, takes 20 passengers hostage in western Ukraine

A man has seized a passenger bus and taken about 20 people on board hostage in the western Ukrainian city of Lutsk, local police said on Tuesday.

The man said he was holding explosives and weapons, the police said in a statement. The demands of the hostage-taker were unknown.

Police said they had blocked off the city centre.



