Mirrors: an artistic symbol

What leads to artistic or creative inspiration is not something we can confidently place our finger on. An infinite amount of objects, life experiences or observations can spark creativity and even if all the artists in the world were asked what inspires them, their answers would differ.
A common process is reflection, whether that means in thoughts or in taking a look in the mirror. An upcoming group exhibition to be hosted at the Limassol Municipal Arts Centre – Apothikes Papadaki, has Mirrors as its subject.
Mirrors aims to present new and older works by creators who have immersed themselves in the thematic of the mirror, either using it as an integral tool in their research or by elevating it to a symbol and depicting it as an abstract notion of their findings.
“The immediate subject of the mirror,” comment the exhibition organisers, “is none other than the self; self-portraits usually result from the artist’s innate need to identify himself through the image, and from the desire to explore on a deeper level, what is seen and what is not. When standing in front of a mirror we are essentially watching ourselves watch ourselves; the dual play provides ample ground for endless artistic interpretations. The mirror symbolises the entrance or gateway to a parallel world, to an alternative reality and to a unique other, which the artist is not afraid to unveil.”
From July 22 until September 19, wall art, installations and videos by notable artists will be presented in an effort to highlight the importance and role of the mirror in art. The mirror as an object is found in numerous genres of art, including literature, painting, photography and cinema. All through these mediums, the mirror is an element for inspiration and a higher symbolism.
By using this object in their works, the artists make the viewer, even temporarily, a part of their work, which changes accordingly. The viewer has the opportunity to interact with the work, observing it as its form and environment are reflected in it.
Group exhibition. July 22-September 19. Limassol Municipal Arts Centre – Apothikes Papadaki, Limassol. Opening night: 8pm. Tuesday-Friday: 10am-6pm and Saturday: 10am-2pm. Tel: 25-656701