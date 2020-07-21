July 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Opapbet boosts product range with new betting options

By Press Release024
Opapbet has upgraded its product range with the addition of two new betting options: Build your Bet and Cool Bets.

Build your Bet allows punters to combine two or more betting choices from the same game, thus gaining more from a winning slip. This could be picking the first player to score, the correct result of the match (final or half-time score) and both teams to score at least one goal.

Opapbet is also offering the more advanced Cool Bets, which aims to make betting more interesting and entertaining.

The new Opapbet products are available at all self-service betting terminals, found at more than 165 Opap shops across Cyprus.

More details can be found at: https://www.opapsports.com/buildyourbet/



