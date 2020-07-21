July 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police officers on bikes take to coastal towns

By Nick Theodoulou00

Police officers on bikes have been introduced this summer in all coastal towns, chief of the crime prevention unit Vyrona Vyronos said on Tuesday.

Wearing blue shorts and white Tshirts, the officers will act on a year round basis in towns other than Famagusta.

Vyronos, of the crime prevention unit, noted that although the programme is in its early years of operation – which began in 2017 – the results are very encouraging.

Vyronos also praised the EU for funding the bicycle unit.



Related posts

House president pledges to support civil society

Nick Theodoulou

Police defend their actions as suspects in gangland murder released

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: Bicommunal meeting looks at Ledra street, migrants

Evie Andreou

‘Turkey does not need anyone’s permission to drill in the east Mediterranean’

Nick Theodoulou

Russian speakers slam need for English test to enrol at colleges

Evie Andreou

Tourism minister puts August arrivals at a mere 100,000

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign