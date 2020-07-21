Russian speakers slam need for English test to enrol at colleges

Russian-speaking people living in Cyprus on Tuesday called on Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou to reconsider new college admission criteria introduced for students from third countries, arguing they keep away many young Russians interested in studying on the island.

Vice president of the association of Russian-speaking residents of Cyprus Natalia Kardash called on Prodromou to exclude Russians from the new college admission measures mainly aimed at curbing the large numbers of people who arrive as students but file for asylum protection or enter into sham marriages to obtain an EU passport.

Kardash said in a letter to the minister that the announcement that third country nationals who wish to study in colleges and universities in Cyprus must present advanced English language exam certificates would lead to a significant reduction in the number of Russian students as it is impossible for many of them to meet these requirements.

She said the group has received several requests for clarifications on this matter, adding that no other EU member has introduced such policies for Russian students.

“Many students are disappointed and announced that they’ll stop considering Cyprus for their studies,” she said, adding that this is not in line with Cyprus’ aspirations of becoming an international educational hub.

Kardash explained that English language exams are not very popular in Russia and students prefer to complete their English foundation course in the country where they study.

Cyprus as an ex-British colony, she said, has a tradition in English whereas the island is safe and Russian parents feel more comfortable sending their children here for foundation courses right after high school rather than taking English lessons in their country.

Young Russians, she said, usually come to Cyprus, where they follow a foundation course and then apply for the first year in college.

If they do not have the exam certificates, potential students are asked to present at Cyprus’ embassy in Moscow for a personal interview, Kardash said, adding that Russia is a big country and they need to travel thousands of kilometres to get to the capital.

“Parents need to pay for tickets, hotels,” she said.

“We do not think people will do it.”

Kardash also said Cyprus will also lose potential students from Ukraine, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan and other former USSR countries.

The government, as of the next academic year introduced preconditions for registration in colleges and universities such as the submission of a bank statement showing the candidate’s ability to pay the first year’s tuition, a statement that they did not travel to Cyprus because their life is in danger, and a certificate stating they have a good knowledge of the English language. Their right to employment will be restricted to vocational training as part of their study programme, while colleges will not be able to enrol more students than the permitted number approved by the education ministry.

The move was part of measures announced last month by Interior Minister Nikos Nouris aimed at curbing the large numbers of asylum seekers who arrive on the island, many of them under the pretext they wish to study.

The minister had said that as regards people who arrive as students, between 2017 and 2019, some 3,214 had filed for asylum while another 2,239 entered into suspected sham marriages with European nationals.





