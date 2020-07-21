July 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Europe

Swedish epidemiology boss says questioned strategy seems to be working

By Reuters News Service00
An information sign recommends people to keep social distance due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, where people stroll, sunbathe and swim at a bathing jetty during a heatwave in Malmo

Sweden’s top epidemiologist said on Tuesday a rapid decline in new critical COVID-19 cases alongside slowing death rates indicated that Sweden’s strategy for slowing the epidemic, which has been widely questioned abroad, was working.

Sweden has foregone a hard lockdown throughout the outbreak, a strategy that set it apart from most of Europe.

Chief epidemiologist Anders Tegnell of the public health agency said a rapid slowdown in the spread of the virus indicated very strongly that Sweden had reached relatively widespread immunity.

“The epidemic is now being slowed down, in a way that I think few of us would have believed a week or so ago,” he told a news conference.

Daily COVID-19 death rates as well as the number of infected in intensive care have been slowing gradually since April, with seven new deaths and no new ICU admissions reported by the health agency https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/09f821667ce64bf7be6f9f87457ed9aa on Tuesday. Reported daily deaths peaked mid-April at 115.

“It really is yet another sign that the Swedish strategy is working,” Tegnell said. It is possible to slow contagion fast with the measures we are taking in Sweden.”

The slowdown in Sweden matched that in several countries that have accredited it to lockdowns. “We have managed to do it with substantially less invasive measures,” he said.

Sweden’s death toll of 5,646, when compared relative to population size, has far outstripped those of its Nordic neighbours, although it remains lower than in some European countries that locked down, such as Britain and Spain.



Related posts

Fearing new coronavirus wave, Barcelona limits number of beach-goers

Reuters News Service

Thousands line streets of Ashington to pay respects to Jack Charlton

Press Association

Saudi king in stable condition after being admitted to hospital

Reuters News Service

Germany warns Turkey on Mediterranean drilling

Reuters News Service

Kremlin denies election meddling as UK’s Russia report leaked (update)

Reuters News Service

How video is driving marketing growth for businesses post Covid-19

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign