July 21, 2020

Tepak paving the way as a university of the future

The presidents and rectors of the universities of the alliance

 

The European University of Technology – EUt+ Alliance, of which Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) is a member, is one of the 24 winners of the second call for proposals for pilot initiatives to create European universities of the future.

This successful bid will support the eight-member transnational alliance to establish a pioneering collaborative model that will revolutionise the quality and competitiveness of technologically focused higher education in Europe.

Cyprus University of Technology with its 2,500 students will become the Limassol campus of this vast group of 100,000 students.

With this highly significant award, the Cyprus University of Technology is taking a new step forward in its development and putting in place a new alliance that will be at the forefront of shaping the future of European higher education.

The first official milestone in the creation of the European University of Technology was reached on February 4 last in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, when the presidents and rectors of the alliance signed a memorandum of understanding, laying the foundations of this future European university.

Cyprus University of Technology is a member of this European University of Technology alliance, EUt+, with the ambition to create a new type of European university that is locally anchored in each of our regions and globally connected.

This new model will help prepare technologically responsible citizens to face the unprecedented challenges of our time. With this project, the partners are committed to creating a sustainable future for the students and learners of European countries, the collaborators of each institution and for the territories hosting each campus.



