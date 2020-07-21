July 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Three suspects in homeless scam to face trial

By Staff Reporter00
Limassol district court

Three suspects accused of running a homeless persons scam and defrauding the state of funds are set to face trial on November 11.

The three suspects involved in the scam, operating via a hotel in Limassol, pleaded not guilty.

It appears the suspects would go out and find homeless people and take them to the hotel and then allegedly ‘cook the books’ to make it look as if the homeless people were staying longer than they were to gain more of the funding.

It is understood they cheated the state of €35,000.

The 46-year-old president of the movement for the homeless, the 57-year-old hotel owner and the 66-year-old receptionist were indicted at a Limassol court on Tuesday.

The charges against them are conspiracy to commit an offence, obtaining funds under false pretences and fraud. They are currently released but under restrictive measures.

They were arrested last October, along with a 75-year-old man suspected of lying about being homeless, whose case was handled separately. The scam lasted for about a year.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Bag falls out of helicopter on search and rescue mission

Staff Reporter

President, finance minister ‘satisfied’ with EU deal (updated)

Annette Chrysostomou

Anad to report electricians association to the police

Kyriacos Iacovides

Coronavirus: Two new cases on Tuesday including Portuguese footballer (update 2)

Nick Theodoulou

File of police officers in serial killer case goes to state legal service

Evie Andreou

Achilleos and Andreou win Paphos Skeet Cup

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign