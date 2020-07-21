July 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

US Embassy in Cyprus opens application for funding requests

By Jonathan Shkurko096

The US Embassy in Cyprus is accepting proposals for funding requests between $1,000 and $5,000 for projects encouraging mutual collaboration between the US and Cyprus.

A statement released on Tuesday said that the embassy will be accepting proposals from individuals, NGOs, municipalities and educational institutions until August 23.

Priority will be given to organisations which have not received funding from the US Embassy in the past, and to those that are working in areas outside of the capital region.

“The projects submitted should aim at benefiting the community, sharing common values, and where possible, feature collaboration with US experts,” the statement said.

“Examples of such projects would include cultural events, women’s empowerment programmes, community infrastructure improvements, English teaching, media literacy education and environmental or human rights campaigns.”

The US Embassy in Cyprus is urging interested parties to visit https://cy.usembassy.gov/grants/ for more information about how to receive a grant.



