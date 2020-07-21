July 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Football

Wolves back up to sixth as Palace slump continues

By Reuters News Service00
The win leaves Wolves in sixth place and on course for a Europa League spot

Wolverhampton Wanderers reclaimed sixth place in the Premier League as they beat a woefully out-of-form Crystal Palace 2-0 at Molineux on Monday thanks to goals by Daniel Podence and Jonny.

Podence headed home for his first Premier League goal for Wolves shortly before halftime and Jonny’s fine finish wrapped up the points with around 20 minutes remaining.

A injury-weakened Palace had actually started the game well but suffered another blow when Mamadou Sakho went off in the first half with a hamstring injury.

Palace offered precious little in the second half as they slumped to a seventh successive defeat.

Wolves moved above Tottenham Hotspur into sixth spot — a guaranteed Europa League qualification place — with 59 points ahead of their final league game away to Chelsea on Sunday.

Palace are 14th.



Related posts

Brighton ensure top flight survival with Newcastle draw

Reuters News Service

Stokes shines as England beat West Indies to level series

Reuters News Service

CFA confirms match protocol for next season’s championship

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Kontides wins at Open Croatia Championship

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Rahm overcomes nerves to take Memorial and top ranking

Reuters News Service

More batting fireworks as three teams reach Cyprus cricket semis

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign