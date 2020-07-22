July 22, 2020

20 women with rare beauty from around the world | The Talko

Everyone has their own idea of what beauty should look like, especially when it comes to people. It’s why the beauty industry has continued to market themselves based on certain standards, particularly in the western world. But the concept of beauty standards has changed a lot throughout human history. Size, shape, hair and facial features vary throughout the world. But diversity is worth celebrating because let’s face it, there’s beauty everywhere! Our world is vast and full of different cultures and lifestyles. So, beauty is defined differently in other locations, regardless of money or lifestyle.

This isn’t exclusive to a particular culture either. Diversity makes us unique. So, what might seem interesting and unusual in one place, might actually be beautiful and trendy somewhere else. The women in this list are not your typical Hollywood divas. Their natural and rare beauty is a gift that can be found in the most remote regions of the globe. They might have been born in Moscow, Gambia, or Texas.

While some of these women are genetically blessed with extreme good looks, others were born with a medical condition that shake up our beauty standards as we know them. But some cultures take their beauty standards very seriously. Some women may even undergo extreme surgeries to achieve a look that is captivating and unique. Regardless of how they achieved their good looks, the world’s standards and ideas of beauty are constantly changing.

