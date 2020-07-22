July 22, 2020

Abandoned newborn being moved from Limassol to Makarios Hospital for treatment

By Andria Kades01
Limassol hospital

An abandoned newborn boy who was being taken care of at Limassol hospital is due to be transferred to the Makarios Children’s Hospital in Nicosia on Thursday, it was reported on Wednesday.

The infant’s mother was unable to take care of him and left him at the hospital. The child is officially under the care of welfare but is too young for fostering and has health issues, the reports said.

The case came to light on social media after a charity asked for donations for baby items which were desperately needed.

The baby is now set to be transferred to Makarios Children’s Hospital in Nicosia to deal with health issues he has.

Two social workers will accompany the infant.

For the next three months, responsibly for the child will fall to social welfare and he will then be given to a foster family.

The procedure is in place in case the mother changes her mind during this period of time.

According to CNA, donations poured in for the infant and more than enough items were donated.



