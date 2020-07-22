Abomination, racism in 2020

By Richard Dickenson

The current confused complexity of arguments about race, skin colour and slavery seem to have become an emotional skirmish rather than a serious subject for deep discourse. So I’d like to introduce, then plead for, a more balanced discussion. The whole things is less organised even than the UK management of the corona disgrace.

Now I am a person of colour, mostly a sort of pinky white. But I go green with envy, blue with cold, black with anger, white with fury, yellow with cowardice, and my knees get brown during a Cyprus summer.

And I’m Welsh. I don’t apologise for being Welsh, nor for being Caucasian. I attach no importance to whether or not JC should be portrayed as black, white or all-over blue and green polka dots. It is the teachings of The Master that matter not his dermatological hue.

Pacifying moral panic and stirring up group hysteria caused by the murder of a black criminal is equally aimless. Just consider the facts. Between 1997 and 2005, George Perry Floyd was arrested eight times for drug possession, theft and trespass for which he was successively jailed for about 6 months, 10 months, 15 days, 30 months. Then, in 2009, he pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to five years in prison. According to investigators’ probable cause statements, he held a gun to a woman’s abdomen during the robbery. He was paroled in January 2013 after almost four years. This wretched past does not mean he should be murdered by renegade policemen.

Certainly racism exists. It is all part of the Darwinian them-or-us survival-of-the-fittest-eternal-competition saga. No point pretending otherwise. All lives matter, equally. In this day and age I doubt if it is possible actually to love one another, and stop hating. But we could, reasonably, realise that love and hate are equal options.

I don’t feel much, if any, love for my fellow men. But I certainly don’t hate them, not even Hitler’s Nazis or Michel Barnier.

I have never owned a slave. But for several years one of my best friends, and colleague, was, as he described himself, ‘Black as your boot, Man.’ I’ve missed him every day since he died. Nevertheless I remain a life-long fan of the great Al Jolson, I loved the Black and White Minstrel shows. And my grandchildren have golliwogs in addition to Barbie dolls.

Nothing is new in this colour and racism business, there are plenty of Black Madonnas and in Africa plenty of black Jesuses. And it isn’t all one sided, I’ve seen black ‘Christian’ soldiers savaging the corpses of white soldiers, just following the example of forebears at Isandlwana.

All this leads to my main question, does race matter enough to keep stirring up unrest and hatred for political motives?

Statues do not memorialise men who did things we now disapprove of. Many record their deeds that were to the immense good they often achieved for their communities. Those good things rank as being just as memorable as those of their actions that we now deplore. But they do draw attention to those actions and remind us never to make the same mistakes again.

You can’t rewrite history by smashing a few effigies but you can make a point of looking at the statues, then instead of condemning or destroying them, remember them, both the good attributes and the bad, and learn. Knee jerk responses are primitive and infantile. If you want to kneel down on the wet grass do so but then don’t whine at the consequent arthritis.

Remember, too, that despite the cruelties of slavery many slaves became loved and trusted members of their white families. Furthermore, thousands of these people lived better and longer lives than they would have back under the despotic and cruel leadership of their original kraal kings.

Just to complicate the entire confused mess religion then had to push in and have its little say. The Bible says – Lev.25:44 – we are permitted to own slaves, male or female. These slaves can be purchased from neighbouring nations. Once owned they can be bequeathed to the owners’ children. Any serious Christian who also wants, as I do, to abolish slavery may have a spot of difficulty with this point.

If I were the All-Powerful for just one day I’d bang all their heads together. And I’d seriously consider closing down the whole human experiment on the grounds of intractable failure.

Finally, before crowds of hysterical youngsters next debouch onto the streets to chant their hate slogans – which are illegal anyway, remember Newton’s Third Law of Motion, to every action there is an equal and opposite reaction.





