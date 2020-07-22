July 22, 2020

Aglantzia protest over plans for asylum centre (Updated)

Protesters demonstrating against moves to turn an old clinic into an asylum centre

Aglantzia residents in Nicosia held a protest on Wednesday night over feared moves to set up an asylum centre in the area.

The protest, organised by the Aglantzia Residents Initiative Group, was however met with a counter protest by other area residents who say they welcome refugees.

The Aglantzia Residents Initiative Group said in a statement that they had not been consulted on the issue and urged the authorities to reconsider the issue.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, an official at the municipality said that the building – an old clinic – does not have the necessary licence to host or house asylum seekers. Notably, the official said, neither has an application been made for one by the NGO in question.

The building, the Palladio, which has been empty for some time has already witnessed activity, according to residents.

But another group of Aglantzia residents, held a counter demo to protest against those who do not want the building turned into a centre for refugees.

Protesters held posters saying, “Shame on you, we too came to Aglantzia as refugees,” and “Aglantzia, was and is close to refugees.”

One of the counter protesters said on social media that the demo was nothing but a spontaneous initiative of area residents pointing out that far-right Elam’s spokesperson Geadis Geadi was present there.

A counter demonstration by those calling for support for asylum seekers

 

 

 



