July 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Aglantzia to protest over plans for asylum centre

By Staff Reporter033

Aglantzia residents in Nicosia are holding a protest on Wednesday night over moves to set up an asylum welcoming centre in the area.

In a statement the Aglantzia Residents Initiative Group said that they had not been consulted on the issue and urged the authorities to reconsider the issue.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, an official at the municipality said that the building – an old clinic – does not have the necessary licence to host or house asylum seekers. Notably, the official said, neither has an application been made for one by the NGO in question.

The building, the Palladio, which has been empty for some time has already witnessed activity, according to residents. The protest is taking place at 6.30pm.

 



Staff Reporter

