July 22, 2020

Anastasiades and Macron meet on Thursday in Paris

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
President Nicos Anastasiades and France's President Emmanuel Macron in Brussels last week

President Nicos Anastasiades will meet on Thursday morning in Paris with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10:30 French time after which they will make statements to the press.

According to an official announcement, the two presidents will discuss bilateral relations, the cooperation in the fields of energy and defence, Turkish provocations in the Eastern Mediterranean in the field of energy, as well as issues related to the agenda of the EU.

Anastasiades will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides, Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides, Government Spokesman Kyriacos Kousios, and presidential advisor on energy issues George Lakkotrypis.



