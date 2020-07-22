July 22, 2020

Brazil’s Bolsonaro tests positive for the novel coronavirus again

By Reuters News Service088
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is still testing positive for coronavirus following his July 7 announcement, the government said.

The positive test on Tuesday came after a follow-up check on July 15.

The government said he remains in good health.

The World Health Organisation says the median time from onset to clinical recovery for mild cases is approximately two weeks.

The government said Mr Bolsonaro will keep holding video conferences instead of face-to-face meetings.

He had to cancel a trip to north-eastern Brazil.

At least four members of Mr Bolsonaro’s Cabinet have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

He repeatedly dismissed the disease as a “little flu” and often mingled in crowds, sometimes without wearing a mask.

Mr Bolsonaro is treating his Covid-19 with the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, although it has not been proven effective against the virus and can be dangerous for some people.

Brazil’s government says the country has recorded more than two million confirmed cases of coronavirus and over 81,000 deaths.

That is second only to the United States in both categories, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.



