July 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business

Britain nears abandoning Brexit trade deal hope, U.S. trade unlikely by year end

By Reuters News Service00
It seems unlikely that Britain and the EU will be able to thrash out a deal by the end of July

Britain and the European Union will fail to sign a post-Brexit trade deal, with only a few days left before Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s July deadline, The Telegraph reported.

The UK government’s assumption is that there will not be a deal, though it remains possible that a “basic” agreement could be reached if the EU gives ground in the autumn, the newspaper said.

The government expects it will trade with Europe on World Trade Organisation terms when the transition period ends.

Negotiators remain deadlocked on fishing rights, the deal’s governance, the European Court of Justice’s role and so-called level playing field guarantees.

Britain is pursuing trade deals with other countries and setting up its own sanctions regime, and has previously insisted it should not have to sign up to the bloc’s standards.

A spokesman for Johnson said Britain will continue to engage constructively with EU in talks on a future relationship, but that London is not willing to give up its rights as an independent state.

The government has also abandoned hopes of clinching a U.S. free trade deal ahead of the presidential election, with officials blaming the novel coronavirus outbreak for slow progress, the Financial Times reported.

“Is it going to happen this year? Basically, no,” said one official quoted by the FT. Another was quoted as saying: “We don’t want to be bounced into a deal.”

Trade minister Liz Truss said last month that Britain had no deadline to strike a trade deal with the United States and she criticised the U.S. administration for talking “a good game” on free trade while restricting import access.



