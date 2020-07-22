July 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

British bases aid in search for missing pensioner

By Andria Kades0383
Bruce Diggle

The British bases on Wednesday said they were providing over 20 personnel to help police search for an 82-year-old missing man.

Bruce Diggle, a British national, has been missing since Sunday after he went for a walk in the rural area of Sotira, Limassol.

Anyone with information can contact Limassol CID on 25 805057 or the citizens’ helpline on 1460 or their nearest police station.

 



Related posts

Abandoned newborn being moved from Limassol to Makarios Hospital for treatment

Andria Kades

Trial of parents of abused child moved to July 30

Staff Reporter

Cabinet approves 53 new job openings at Okypy

Andria Kades

Ledra Street opening is a political decision, scientific expert says

Andria Kades

Controversial asphalt plants to be moved within next eight months

Jean Christou

Famagusta region hoteliers pessimistic about August

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign