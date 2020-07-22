July 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cabinet approves 53 new job openings at Okypy

By Andria Kades081

The cabinet on Wednesday approved 53 new job positions for state health services organisation Okypy.

The jobs include management, secretarial and accounting positions.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou, who presented the Okypy supplementary budget for 2020 hailed the cabinet’s decision and called on Okypy to take the necessary steps to fill the positions which he said will boost hospitals and allow Gesy to have a competitive environment.



