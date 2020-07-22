July 22, 2020

Controversial asphalt plants to be moved within next eight months

By Jean Christou0393
A previous protest by pupils and parents in Dhali

The relocation of the asphalt production plants from the areas of Geri and Tseri, which has affected surrounding communities and municipalities are to be moved, it was decided on Wednesday.

They are to be moved to areas agreed between the parties involved, it was announced after a wide-ranging meeting at the presidential palace chaired by the president.

According to a written statement from Government Spokesman Kyriakos Kousios, the issue of the operation of asphalt plants in the areas of Geri and Tseri, which affects the surrounding communities and municipalities, including the municipality of Dhali and Pera Chorio Nisou was discussed at a meeting at attended by Attorney-general Giorgos Savvides, Interior Minister Nicos Nouris and Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis

“After a creative discussion, there was a unanimous conclusion for the relocation of the asphalt production plants to areas for which there was an agreement between the involved bodies,” said Kousios. “The relocation process will start immediately and is expected to be completed within a period of eight months,” he added.

After numerous protests by residents in recent years, in early June, Ombudswoman Maria Stylianou-Lottides said human rights trumped business rights, in a report condemning the continued operation of the two plants.

She also slammed local authorities for not taking any action, especially as one of the two plants does not have the proper operational licence, yet nothing has been done to correct the problem.



