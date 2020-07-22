July 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: No new cases

By Evie Andreou0371

No new coronavirus cases were recorded on Wednesday, the health ministry said.

In total 2,465 tests were carried out during the past 24 hours with none of them coming out positive. This is the second time this week no cases were detected.

The total number of Covid-19 cases remains at 1,040.

 



