July 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Education

Coronavirus: UCy students experience virus graduation with online ceremony

By Staff Reporter023
The University of Cyprus campus

Like many other universities around the world this year, the University of Cyprus (UCy) on Wednesday held its graduation ceremony online.

In a recorded message, President Nicos Anastasiades, who left for Paris earlier on Wednesday said the online ceremony was special due to the coronavirus pandemic and would “remain indelibly engraved in the memory of all of us”.

He said the 2020 generation of graduates were forced to experience “this unique moment in history completely differently” than those who graduated in previous years.

“It was how you experienced the last few months of your student life, adapting, like all of us, your plans to the new reality,” he said.

“Each and every one of you has managed in a time of extraordinary effort and great sacrifice, to successfully complete your studies,” he added.

He told the graduates the future of the country was now up to them, to “set goals and achieve them with determination”. “It is up to you to create and seize opportunities.”

Anastasiades also paid tribute to the university for its timely and targeted decisions at the start of the pandemic to take studies online thus promoting the safety and health of all members of the university community.

“On the basis of the perfect technological and digital organisation of the university, its smooth operation and the completion of the academic year was achieved, primarily maintaining the same high-quality level of education,” the president said.

 

 

 



Staff Reporter

Related posts

House moves from PEPs’ bad loans to loan write-offs

Evie Andreou

Lawyer of Cypriot extradited to US seeking time served sentence

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: No new cases

Evie Andreou

Customised car destroyed on court’s order

Evie Andreou

Theopemptou poised to take over as leader of Green party

Andria Kades

Aglantzia protest over plans for asylum centre (Updated)

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign