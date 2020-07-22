July 22, 2020

Delivery man robbed and injured

By Annette Chrysostomou

 

Police are investigating a robbery which happened in Nicosia on Tuesday evening.

According to a police statement, the incident happened at 9.30pm in Lakatamia, where a 27-year-old delivery man was travelling on a motorcycle to deliver food.

A man travelling on a motorbike in the opposite direction beeped at the delivery man who then stopped and was attacked by the biker.

The perpetrator stole the money the 27-year-old carried in his bag and fled.

The 27-year-old suffered injuries to his right leg and left arm.

The perpetrator is described as slim, about 25 years old, 1.75 metres tall  and has short black hair.



