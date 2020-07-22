July 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
World

Don’t expect first Covid-19 vaccinations until early 2021, says WHO

By Reuters News Service041

Researchers are making good progress in developing vaccines against Covid-19, with a handful in late-stage trials, but their first use cannot be expected until early 2021, a World Health Organisation (WHO) expert said on Wednesday.

“Realistically it is going to be the first part of next year before we start seeing people getting vaccinated,” Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO’s emergencies programme, told a public event on social media.



