July 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Famagusta region hoteliers pessimistic about August

By Jonathan Shkurko0381

Hotels in the Famagusta district are only 10 per cent full during weekdays and 40 per cent during weekends, the chairman of Famagusta hoteliers Doros Takkas said on Wednesday, warning that numbers are not likely to go up much beyond that.

“We might see an increase in foreign tourists coming to Cyprus in August, but we are talking about small markets, like Germany Austria and Poland,” Takkas said.

“Traditionally big markets in the island, like the UK, Russia and Sweden, will be out of the game in August as well.”

He also said that travel agents in the UK have made it clear that, until they are put in category A of the list of countries, Britons will not be flying to the island, even if the Covid-19 test is free of charge.

“There is no interest from British holidaymakers to travel to our island under these conditions and, at the moment, we do not expect the situation to get better anytime soon.”

According to Takkas, only 25 hotels are currently operating in the Famagusta area, adding that locals seem to prefer booking rooms and houses through Airbnb this summer, “despite hoteliers offering competitive deals for stays at three or four-stars hotels, with prices starting at as little as €60 per night with breakfast.”

“If the number of arrivals will not increase soon, we will struggle to keep the tourism industry viable. We faced hard times in June and July, I hope to see a better situation in August, but I’m not optimistic.”



