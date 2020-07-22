July 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Government congratulates energy minister on birth of her child

By Andria Kades091
Energy minister Natasa Pilidou gave birth on Monday

Government spokesman Kyriacos Koushos on Wednesday congratulated newly appointed Energy Minister Natasa Pilidou on the birth of her second child.

“I will congratulate her on air too,” he said during Cybc’s morning radio news show.

Reports said she gave birth to a boy in a private Nicosia clinic on Monday morning.

Shortly after giving birth, Pilidou called Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras to discuss the relocation of petroleum tanks, according to the mayor’s Facebook post.

Vyras said he did not usually like to refer to personal matters “but today I wish to make an exception.”

The impressive matter was not that she called to discuss work but that “the minister had given birth only a few hours ago, bringing into the world her second child”.

“Despite that, she was concerned about informing the municipality over practical developments.”

Vyras thanked Pilidou and said: “I cannot not thank her for keeping her mind focused on her duties at such a time.”

Pilidou responded, thanking him for his post and expressing her wish that their cooperation could benefit the residents of Larnaca.

 



