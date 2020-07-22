July 22, 2020

Magnitude 7.8 earthquake hits near Alaska peninsula

By Reuters News Service

An earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck off the south-south eastern coast of the Alaskan peninsula on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake, with an epicenter at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), prompted the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center to issue a tsunami warning for the region.

The Tsunami Warning Center said tsunami warning was in effect for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula, Pacific Coasts from Kennedy Entrance, Alaska to Unimak Pass, Alaska.



