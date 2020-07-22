July 22, 2020

Man stabbed, in serious condition

By Annette Chrysostomou01
Larnaca general hospital

A man is in serious condition in Larnaca general hospital after he was stabbed in the stomach on Tuesday night.

At 11.40pm police officers were informed that a 39-year-old injured man had entered a café in Larnaca, asking for help.

First investigations concluded he was arguing with three other people in the Finikoudes area a little earlier and was stabbed by one of them with a knife.

The injured man was taken to hospital by ambulance and underwent surgery. His condition is described as serious but his life is not in danger.



