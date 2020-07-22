July 22, 2020

Red fire alert and yellow weather warning issued

By Annette Chrysostomou01
Fire engine at Troodos

 

For the second day in a row, both a yellow weather warning and a red alert issued by the forestry department remain in place on Wednesday as temperatures are expected to reach 41C inland.

The extreme high temperature warning is valid from 1pm until 5pm.

Temperatures will rise to around 34C in coastal areas and 32C in the higher mountains and will fall to 25C in the Nicosia area at night, and 23C near the coast.

The hot weather is expected to last at least until Saturday. It is not unusual for this time of the year but vulnerable groups of the population are urged to stay indoors.

The forestry department reiterated it is forbidden to light fires, throw cigarette butts away and light matches, offences punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a fine of €50,000 or both.

It also urged people to be especially vigilant and immediately notify the forestry department or the fire service in case they spot a fire or see smoke. The numbers to call are 1407 and 112.



