July 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

State doctors reach deal on incentives

By Evie Andreou

State doctors and their employer, state health services organisation Okypy announced on Wednesday they had reached an agreement on monetary incentives to be given to public sector specialists.

The agreement concerns €21m in incentives: €1,850 per month to be made available directly to the specialists in addition to their salaries and an extra percentage depending on their productivity.

Both sides welcomed the agreement arguing it would bring peace to labour relations and put a stop to the flight of doctors from state hospitals.

The monetary incentives to state specialists were aimed at help keeping doctors from leaving the public sector and join the private one since fees are higher there.



