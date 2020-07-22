July 22, 2020

Theopemptou poised to take over as leader of Green party

By Andria Kades08
Former environment commissioner Charalambos Theopemptou

Greens MP Charalambos Theopemptou is set to become the leader of the Green party as he is the only one that submitted his candidacy for the position, it was announced on Wednesday.

Elections as set to take place on Sunday in an extraordinary national conference.

In an announcement, the Green party said only one candidacy was submitted for the position of party leader, that of Theopemptou.

Therefore, he will become the new party leader.

With Theopemptou taking over the leadership “the party moves into a new phase of intense preparations for the 2021 (parliamentary) elections.”

Theopemptou is a former commissioner for the environment.

 



