July 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Sport

Total of 59 NFL players test positive for Covid-19

By Reuters News Service00
Top players voiced their concern and anger on Sunday over a lack of COVID-19 safety protocol

Fifty-nine National Football League (NFL) players in total have tested positive for COVID-19, the players’ union said, with rookies having reported to their teams on Tuesday and training camps opening for all players from July 28.

Top players voiced their concern and anger on Sunday over a lack of COVID-19 safety protocols. The NFLPA and the league on Monday reportedly agreed to daily coronavirus testing for all players during the first two weeks of camp.

“Our union has been pushing for the strongest testing, tracing and treatment protocols to keep our players safe,” the NFLPA said in a statement.

“The testing protocols we agreed to are one critical factor that will help us return to work safely and gives us the best chance to play and finish the season.”

The NFLPA statement did not include information about plans for testing during training.

The league is moving toward a Sept. 10 kickoff for their season, with attendance likely limited at stadiums across the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Major League Soccer (MLS) and the National Basketball Association (NBA), both operating out of a “bubble” at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, reported that no new positive cases came out of their most recent round of testing.

MLS is midway through its “MLS is Back Tournament,” while the NBA is set to resume its season July 30.



Related posts

Klopp admits Liverpool stars will ‘have to put blinkers on’

Press Association

Trezeguet goal moves Villa out of bottom three

Reuters News Service

Watford relegation fears mount after thrashing by Man City

Reuters News Service

Thousands line streets of Ashington to pay respects to Jack Charlton

Press Association

Achilleos and Andreou win Paphos Skeet Cup

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Premier League spot up for grabs in Championship finale

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign