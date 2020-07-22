July 22, 2020

Trezeguet goal moves Villa out of bottom three

By Reuters News Service
The win sees Aston Villa climb out of the bottom three on goal difference

Aston Villa moved out of the Premier League relegation zone with one match remaining as Trezeguet’s first-half goal earned them a potentially priceless 1-0 victory over Arsenal on Tuesday.

The Egyptian midfielder blasted home in the 27th minute and it proved enough for Villa to move above Watford on goal difference after they were thrashed by Manchester City earlier.

Arsenal made six changes to the side that beat Manchester City in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final and Villa took advantage to move out of the bottom three for the first time since February.

It was a nervy night at an empty Villa Park with Keinan Davis wasting a glorious chance to make it 2-0 and minutes later Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah headed against the inside of the post.

Villa, promoted last season, hung on for their second victory in three games and now face West Ham United on Sunday.

They have 34 points and a -26 goal difference with Watford also on 34 but with a -27 goal difference. Bournemouth have 31 and could still stay up if they win their last game at Everton and Villa and Watford both lose.



