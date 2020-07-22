July 22, 2020

Trial of parents of abused child moved to July 30

By Staff Reporter032
Limassol district court

The lawyer of the parents of the 19-month-old who are accused of abusing him, on Wednesday asked the court for time to study the charges against his clients.

The adjourned the hearing and set a new date for July 30 for the trial. The case has also prompted a probe by the welfare department.

The court upheld the defence’s request. The 24-year-old mother and the 26-year-old father are charged with child abuse, domestic violence, assault with intent to cause actual bodily harm, and malicious damage.

Both parents remain free until the new trial date under the same restrictive conditions imposed on them by the court during a previous hearing.

No charges were brought against the mother’s twin sister, to whom the child was occasionally assigned custody.

A previous court hearing decided the parents would be allowed to see their child once a week for one hour in the presence of a social worker and only after the child was first examined by a child psychologist.

The time and location is decided by the social worker.

The case unfolded on July 6 when the mother was at the police station to testify about a case concerning complaints made by her partner’s grandmother on domestic violence against the elderly woman.

While she was at the station, officers noticed that her 19-month-old son who was with her had bruises and seemed very neglected. The toddler was taken to hospital where he was found to have bruises, scratches and abrasions on his head and face, and the rest of the body. The injuries were found to have been inflicted at different times over the past 20 days.



Staff Reporter

