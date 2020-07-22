Volvo Car Group partners with Waymo

July 22, 2020

Volvo Car Group, including its strategic affiliates Polestar and Lynk & Co. International, are establishing a strategic partnership with Waymo, a world leader in fully self-driving technology development.
Waymo is the exclusive L4 partner for Volvo Car Group. The companies will first work together with the intention to integrate Waymo’s fully self-driving technology – the Waymo Driver – into an all-new mobility-focused electric vehicle platform for ride-hailing services.

“Fully autonomous vehicles have the potential to improve road safety to previously unseen levels and to revolutionize the way people live, work and travel,” said Henrik Green, chief technology officer at Volvo Car Group. “Our global partnership with Waymo opens up new and exciting business opportunities for Volvo Cars, Polestar and Lynk & Co.”

“This key partnership with Volvo Car Group helps pave the path to the deployment of the Waymo Driver abroad in years to come, and represents an important milestone in the highly competitive autonomous vehicle industry,” said Waymo chief automotive officer Adam Frost. “Volvo Car Group shares our vision of creating an autonomous future where roads are safer, and transportation is more accessible and greener. We’re thrilled to welcome Volvo Car Group as our latest automotive partner.”



