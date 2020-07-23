Anastasiades praises Macron’s initiatives as ‘ray of hope’ (updated)

President Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday praised his French counterpart Emanuel Macron’s initiatives in the Mediterranean as “a ray of hope” for the role the EU should play in the region.

The president, during comments before entering the Élysée Palace in Paris for consultations with Macron, pointed out that France has taken an active role in the eastern Mediterranean in which the EU is currently absent.

Anastasiades is in Paris on Macron’s invitation to discuss bilateral relations, and the latest developments in the eastern Mediterranean.

For Cyprus, Anastasiades said, France under the leadership of Macron, whom he called a friend, “is a ray of hope” against all the concerning things taking place in the region.

“The presence of the French navy in our wider geographical area proves in practice the leading role and determination of France to act as a pillar of security and stability,” Anastasiades said.

He also thanked Macron for France’s stand on the Cyprus problem and his initiatives so that the Mediterranean is not under the control of Turkey and other powers.

Anastasiades reiterated that the EU must not just stick to declarations but take the lead and support its members.

He added that the recent developments such as threats for the opening of Varosha, in Syria, Iraq, Libya and Greece, “show the EU’s absence.”

Macron also referring to Turkey, said it would be a serious error by the EU to not respond to provocations in the eastern Mediterranean and said he wanted more sanctions on those who violated Greek and Cypriot maritime space.

“In this part of the Mediterranean, which is vital for our two countries, energy and security issues are essential. What’s at stake is a power struggle in particular of Turkey and Russia which are asserting themselves more and more and in the face of which the EU is still doing too little,” Macron said. “It would be a serious mistake to leave our security in the Mediterranean in the hands of other actors. This is not an option for Europe and it is not something that France will let happen.”

The two heads of state are expected to discuss issues concerning cooperation between Cyprus and France in energy and defence, bilateral relations, Turkey’s provocations in the eastern Mediterranean, and EU priorities.

Anastasiades is accompanied by Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides, Government Spokesman Kyriacos Kousios, Cyprus’ Ambassador in Paris Pantias Eliades, Advisor to the President on Energy issues Yiorgos Lakkotrypis and other officials.

The Cypriot defence minister was to meet his French counterpart Florence Parly.

The Cypriot delegation will return to Cyprus later on Thursday.





