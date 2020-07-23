July 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

BoC launches ‘Throwback Thursdays’, a peek into its photo archive

By Evie Andreou097

Bank of Cyprus has announced that it is launching a ‘Throwback Thursdays’ project, sharing retro snapshots and stories from past decades related to the lender’s history.

The bank invites people to a journey through time every Thursday, through its official Instagram account where old photos will be published from its archive “arousing the feeling of nostalgia in the older generation and curiosity in the younger one.”

The lender, which since its establishment has identified with the history of the island, said it would publish its photographic archive, “which is a valuable historical document”, through the Throwback Thursdays project.

“The unique retro snapshots bring to life historical moments of the island and each one has to tell its own unique story, recording the pulse of past decades,” the bank said.

Among the stories the photos tell is that of Evlambios, the bank’s first computer that needed an entire room on its own. The bank calls on everyone to step back in time and stand in line with the costumed gentlemen at its Famagusta branch, to enjoy old Nicosia on a black and white background, to make a deposit at the first ‘Mobile Banking’, the bus that went from village to village, to be served by the first drive-in service in the 1970’s, and  to explore the trends of each decade through old advertisements and slogans.

https://www.instagram.com/bank_of_cyprus/?hl=en

 

 

 



Related posts

Yellow weather warning issued for Friday

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: five new cases announced on Thursday (Update 2)

Staff Reporter

New break-in at Paws shelter, another dog stolen

Bejay Browne

Wildfires in Paphos and Zygi under control (Updated)

Peter Michael

EPP calls on EU to consider harsher sanctions on Turkey

Nick Theodoulou

Public urged not to kill snakes

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign