July 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: five new cases announced on Thursday (Update 2)

By Staff Reporter064

Five new coronavirus cases were detected on Thursday concerning people with travel history but also local cases.

According to the health ministry, one concerns a person who arrived from Israel with a special permit on Tuesday. The test this person had submitted was negative and was tested later on their initiative and found positive.

The second is a woman from Canada who lives in Cyprus and who arrived on Wednesday from Iraq through Dubai. Upon arrival, she presented a negative antibody test which was not accepted. She got a PCR test at the airport.

Τhe other three are close family contacts of a Cypriot woman who tested positive on Tuesday after displaying symptoms, meaning they are local cases, the ministry said. One of these three people had presented symptoms.

The latest announcement bring the number of total coronavirus cases to 1,045.

In total 1,575 tests were carried out during the past 24 hours.



Staff Reporter

