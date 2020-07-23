July 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: health ministry concerned over so-called ‘orphan’ cases

By Evie Andreou00

The health ministry on Thursday expressed concerns over the ‘orphan’ coronavirus cases recently detected within the community and called on people to continue observing the protection measures and social distancing to avoid a new outbreak in the future.

The call follows the detection recently of ‘orphan’ Covid-19 cases especially in the Limassol district, in individuals who showed symptoms without being contacts of people who had the virus or with travel history.

The ministry expressed “its deep concern” and recalled that the virus was still active in the community.

The complacency and excessive relaxation observed in relation to the measures could overturn the positive epidemiological indicators, it said.

“We all have a responsibility to remain vigilant and disciplined, adhering to the measures of personal protection and social distancing, in order to prevent a new outbreak in the coming months,” the ministry said.

The ministry called on people with suspicious symptoms such as cough, fever, shortness of breath, or who suddenly lose sense of smell and taste to contact their family physician (GP) directly by phone.

The doctor will assess the situation, and if he or she deems the case needs further investigation for Covid-19, in consultation with the epidemiological surveillance unit, an appointment will be made for the patient at the public health clinics for testing.

It clarified that access to the public health clinics is done only with an appointment.

If a person is diagnosed as positive for the virus and if his or her clinical condition allows, they will remain in self-isolation and monitored by telephone by their GP, the ministry said.



