July 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Street vendors call for fairs and festivals to be allowed

By Nick Theodoulou065
Photos: Christos Theodorides

Street vendors gathered outside the Presidential Palace on Thursday morning to protest government measures prohibiting festivals, fairs and other events from resuming operations.

Festivals, fairs and large gatherings are where many of them ply their trade and are among the few businesses that have not yet received the green light to reopen, meaning many in the industry fear for their livelihoods.

The peaceful protest was well attended, with demonstrators donning placards reading: “We are in despair, we are being destroyed” and “Fairs are paying the price of the pandemic”.

The demonstration was organised by the association of street vendors.



Related posts

Bases 84 Squadron helped fight fires last year by dropping 200 tonnes of water

Annette Chrysostomou

Turkish provocations, EU priorities on Anastasiades-Macron agenda

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Police launch manhunt following stabbing last week

Annette Chrysostomou

Girl hospitalised after falling from shop’s second floor

Annette Chrysostomou

EU’s green, digital stipulation for recovery funds not a problem says Keve

Jonathan Shkurko

Our View: Not easy, but dialogue the only way to ease Greco-Turkish tensions

CM: Our View
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign