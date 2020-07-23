July 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Emirates offering flights from Larnaca to Seychelles, via Dubai

By Staff Reporter00

Emirates on Thursday announced that from August 1 it would be offering flights from Larnaca to Seychelles via Dubai five times a week.

The airline said it would also increase its services to Maldives with six flights per week from August 4 to meet demand.

It is also reported that with the gradual opening of borders over the summer, Emirates has revised its booking policies so that customers whose travel plans have been affected by restrictions related to Covid-19 can keep their ticket which is valid for 24 months, and fly later.

Passengers can request travel vouchers for any future purchases from Emirates or request a refund via the online form on the Emirates website or through their travel agent, it added.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Syllouris sends letter to Erdogan condemning Hagia Sophia decision

Peter Michael

Man loses life in labour accident

Peter Michael

Paphos-Limasol motorway to close one lane in stages until September

Peter Michael

Ministry orders investigation after parked buses do not remain stationary

Annette Chrysostomou

Traffic accident victim died of a heart attack

Peter Michael

Anastasiades praises Macron’s initiatives as ‘ray of hope’ (updated)

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign