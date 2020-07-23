July 23, 2020

Firefighters battling wildfires in Paphos and Zygi

By Peter Michael00
Two fires broke out on Thursday afternoon, one in Zygi and the other in the village of Kiili in Paphos, necessitating large scale interventions from firefighters.

The fire in Paphos is in a hard-to-reach area and is burning dry grass and wild brush. It broke out at 2.28pm.

Fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis said five trucks and six aircraft were attempting to but out the blaze.

The second fire in Zygi, broke out at 2.29pm at a grove for carob trees in the village.  Three fire trucks are fighting the blaze, which has been partially extinguished, Kettis said.



