July 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

First water refill station installed in Limassol, company looking for funds for more

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A new fundraiser by Limassol-based environmental organisation Let’s Make Cyprus Green aims to offer everyone an alternative to single-use plastic by installing water refill stations around the town.

The project started two days ago with the installation one refill station on the Germasoyia waterfront, and Let’s Make Cyprus Green is looking for sponsors to install more.

“Every water station will carry advertising and raise funds for more stations across the island. We already have the agreement and/or interest of several municipalities. What we need is seed-funding to start the process,” the organisation said.

Across the world, people buy a million plastic bottles every minute and the number is rising. Only a very small percentage are recycled; most are dumped.

Every year, between eight and 10 billion kilos of plastic waste ends up in the ocean, where it breaks up into small pieces that can no longer be recovered. The Mediterranean already holds up to 10 million plastic particles every square kilometre.

“Please help us tackle this crisis. Support our project to install water refill stations, bringing free, filtered and chilled drinking water to public spaces in Cyprus,” Let’s Make Cyprus Green said.

“Filtered tap water is purer and safer than water in disposable plastic bottles. Make a habit of bringing a reusable bottle whenever you go out. You will save money while helping the environment.”

To contribute go to https://fundrazr.com/11glIf?ref=ab_a9NcY4_ab_6hLpqCSRurZ6hLpqCSRurZ



