July 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Girl hospitalised after falling from shop’s second floor

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A NINE-year-old girl from a village in the Paphos district fell from a height of three metres and fractured her skull on Wednesday.

According to police, she went to a shop to buy clothes with her uncles at 5.30pm and climbed to the upper floor to go to the toilet when she lost her balance and fell.

She was initially taken to Paphos hospital but then transferred to Makarios hospital in Nicosia where she is being treated for a head injury.

The doctors on duty announced her life is not in danger.



Related posts

EU’s green, digital stipulation for recovery funds not a problem says Keve

Jonathan Shkurko

State doctors reach deal on incentives

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: UCy students experience virus graduation with online ceremony

Staff Reporter

House moves from PEPs’ bad loans to loan write-offs

Evie Andreou

Lawyer of Cypriot extradited to US seeking time served sentence

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: No new cases

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign