July 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Hope for Limnes homeowners as work to begin early next year

By Elias Hazou00
One of the damaged Pissouri homes

The government on Thursday said earthworks would commence in early 2021 to stabilise the soil in the Pissouri area, where subsidence has caused serious damage to dozens of properties there throughout the years.

Following a visit to the site, Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said a study has recommended excavations at several points in the area, some to a depth of 39 metres, and the insertion of a mesh of shoring piles in a bid to stabilize the soil.

The project will also feature the construction of rainwater runoff and sewerage systems. Upon the project’s completion, said Nouris, there are plans to build public amenities for the community, such as sports grounds and sports facilities.

In addition, some of the land in the area would need to be expropriated.

The final report on the action to be taken will be submitted around January 2021, after which the government will immediately invite tenders for the construction project.

“This ambitious project is not expected to be finished before the end of 2022,” said the minister.

Its cost is estimated at €33m.

According to surveys, the land has been shifting by approximately 8 centimetres a month.

Many of the affected homes in Pissouri have virtually collapsed, the result of a continuous and accelerating landslide, and a number of residences are deemed unfit for habitation.

The problem dates back to at least 2012.



Related posts

Turkey issues new Navtex to override one Cyprus issued for Russian exercise

Elias Hazou

PEP probe kicked over to ad hoc committee

Elias Hazou

Second man loses life at work hours after site accident claims first victim (Updated)

Peter Michael

US ‘deeply concerned’ about Turkey’s activities in the region

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Macron calls on EU to come down harder on Turkey (Update 2)

Evie Andreou

Police searching for missing Romanian man

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign