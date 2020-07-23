July 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Lidl joins UN Women’s Empowerment Principles initiative

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Lidl Cyprus has signed the United Nation’s Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) as a global initiative for the promotion of women.

Lidl Cyprus has signed the United Nations Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs), a global initiative for the promotion of women.

With this step, Lidl Cyprus continues to promote equality both within its own company as well as its value chain. The company is convinced: Equal opportunities and diversity are core components of long-term corporate success.

Underlying this is the company’s desire to actively contribute to the promotion of women at work, which Lidl has enshrined in its company’s corporate principles and code of conduct. These are available on the Lidl Cyprus website at https://corporate.lidl.com.cy/en/sustainability.



Related posts

Carefree holidays with a reliable internet connection

Press Release

Opapbet boosts product range with new betting options

Press Release

Annabelle hotel in Paphos reopens on July 23

Press Release

Lidl Cyprus products win superior taste awards

Press Release

One of Europe’s largest Lidl stores has opened

Press Release

Cytavision unveils new sports TV packages

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign