July 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man jailed for two years for transporting migrants

By Nick Theodoulou00
A 20-year-old man was on Thursday been sentenced to two years in prison for smuggling migrants into the country.

He was sentenced for smuggling migrants in violation of the United Nations convention against international organised crime, for which he got the maximum sentence of two years.

As stated before the Paphos court, the 20-year-old drove a boat – without any experience – and on December 22, 2019, transported 34 migrants to the island.

The court took into account the increased risk to the lives of those onboard and noted the many lives lost at sea in such incidents.

His defence attorneys, Maria and Elias Siatolias, referred to the mitigation of the 20-year-old’s sentence based on certain criteria. They argued his confession, cooperation with police, young age and personal details be taken into account.

The court, however, in announcing the sentence referred to the frequency of such crimes – for profit – and the dangers involved in the process.

The court also noted that each case is judged on its own but noted the defendant’s young age and previously clean criminal record.



